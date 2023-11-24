ITI students pelt bus with stones

Tribune News Service

Karnal, November 23

Angry students of the local Industrial Training Institute (ITI) allegedly pelted a Haryana roadways bus with stones after it hit a student near the government college on the National Highway-44.

The students alleged the driver of the bus was driving the vehicle rashly. He failed to apply the brakes in time and hit a student, they said. The driver and the conductor of the bus managed to escape after the incident, leaving the vehicle there.

The injured was identified as Rohit of Kheri Chapra village in the district and a student of the ITI. The students said the incident occurred around 10 am while Rohit and some other students were standing near the college. The student was taken to a hospital from where he was discharged after some time, the police said.

The students alleged the Haryana Roadways drivers do not generally stop buses for them, due to which they have to face a lot of inconvenience. Superintendent of Police Shashank Kumar Sawan visited the spot and reviewed the situation. “The injured student has been discharged after treatment. Nobody has filed a complaint in this regard so far,” the SP said.

