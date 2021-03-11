ITI students repair broken furniture at Jhajjar schools

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Jhajjar, June 11

Broken desks and other furniture that had become junk at government schools of the district for several years will now be put to use in classrooms. An initiative was undertaken following the collaboration of the district administration with the Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) for the repair of all idle furniture in 526 government schools under Jhajjar, Beri, Bahadurgarh, Matanhail and Salhavaas blocks.

Sources said the move came after the district authorities noticed several rooms full of idle furniture in a majority of government schools. They saw teachers conducting classes in the open and students sitting on the ground in some schools due to the lack of space.

Initiative has Double advantage The initiative has a double advantage. All broken benches and other furniture will be repaired and students of ITIs will get practical exposure to enhance their skills. —Capt Shakti Singh, Deputy Commissioner, Jhajjar

“Students enrolled at Government Senior Secondary Schools will see a big change in the schools when they return after the summer vacation as rooms occupied by idle furniture will be vacant while new benches will be available at classrooms.

“A total of 3,131 benches at 124 schools have so far been repaired, which will benefit at least 6,266 students. The process to repair benches of other schools is also underway,” said Capt Shakti Singh, Deputy Commissioner (DC), Jhajjar. He maintained the initiative had a double advantage. Firstly, all broken benches and other furniture would be repaired while students of ITIs would also be able to get practical exposure to enhance their skills.

He said another plan to beautify every roundabout of urban areas in the district had also been chalked out. “Under the plan, ITI students will prepare a model of every roundabout in the city so as to beautify every roundabout in different shapes. It will also provide ITI students constructive work to hone their talent besides ensuring their contribution in the beautification of their city,” said the DC.