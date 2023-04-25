It’s a dream come true for us, say researchers

Tribune News Service

Karnal, April 24

The students, young scientists and researchers, who were conferred with degrees and gold medals by the President of India Droupadi Murmu at the NDRI here, were on cloud nine today.

“It is a proud moment for me and my family members, as getting a medal from the President of the country is like a lifetime achievement award,” said Shubham Kapoor, the gold medallist for the year 2020-21 in the BTech dairy technology.

Dr Pradeep Nag BS, a PhD for the year 2020-21 and gold medallist, said he was happy at his feat and to get the honour from the President.

Kanika Bhakuni, the gold medal winner in the batch of MSc 2021-22, said it was an honour to receive the degree and gold medal from the President.

Mayank, a BTech 2022 batch gold medallist, said it was like a dream come true for him. Sweety Mukherjee, MSc 2020-21 batch gold medallist, said, “It is a great moment for us as we six represent different states. I am grateful to my parents, advisors, teachers, friends and everyone who has been part of this journey.”

Dr Supriya Chhotaray, a PhD of the 2021-22 batch and gold medallist, said it was an honour to be awarded by the President. “I am feeling very happy to meet the President, who belongs to my state Odisha. All credit goes to my teachers and faculty members of the NDRI for my success,” she added.

Apart from them, Dr Raghu, Dr Sachin Kumar were awarded with the Dr SK Sirohi Memorial Young Scientist award by Dr Himanshu Pathak, Director-General, Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR). “We all are very happy and excited to have the President at the NDRI during the convocation. This gives us more encouragement to work hard in our future endeavours,” they added.

After the event, there was a lot of excitement among scientists and students as they were busy clicking selfies with the posters of the President, along with their parents and faculty members.

Murmu with first cloned calf

During her visit, the President also met the first cloned calf of the indigenous Gir cow Ganga. She, along with other dignitaries, pampered the calf, which was produced last month by scientists of the institute. Six gold medallist students got an opportunity to have themselves clicked with the President and other guests.