 It's a fight to save Constitution, democracy, says Kumari Selja : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  • It’s a fight to save Constitution, democracy, says Kumari Selja

It’s a fight to save Constitution, democracy, says Kumari Selja

It’s a fight to save Constitution, democracy, says Kumari Selja

Congress candidate Kumari Selja launched her poll campaign in Sirsa on Sunday. Tribune photo



Anil Kakkar

Sirsa, April 28

Congress’s Sirsa Lok Sabha candidate and former Union Minister Kumari Selja arrived at the Congress Bhawan here today to start her campaign for the Lok Sabha elections. The former Union minister was accompanied by local Congress leaders across factions in the state, indicating that the party was keen to put up a united front for the Sirsa seat.

Addressing the party workers, Selja targeted the Central Government, saying inflation and unemployment were the biggest issues. “The bitter truth is that the BJP government does not want to confront these crucial issues, but the people of the country will definitely make the BJP government realise this,” she said.

Selja said the BJP government had become blind and deaf to the problems of the common man in the country. She said she would go among the people of the Sirsa constituency and, presenting the current situation to them, appeal to them to vote for the Congress.

After addressing the workers in Sirsa, Selja reached Dabwali town. She also interacted with the party workers in Rania and Ellenabad Assembly segments. Selja said she had an old relationship with the people of Sirsa.

Selja, “I am happy that the party high command has once again allocated me the ticket to contest the election from the Sirsa Lok Sabha seat. I will expose the wrong policies of the BJP among the people.”

She said this election was to save democracy and the Constitution in the country. “The objective of the INDIA bloc is to protect the Constitution framed by Dr BR Ambedkar and prevent the country from moving towards dictatorship,” she said. “The guarantee given by Rahul-Kharge to every worker will have to be delivered at every door.” She said every person would be apprised about the guarantee of the Congress mentioned in the party manifesto.

“It is not our personal fight. This is the fight of the common people. It is the fight of the poor and the labourer. This is the fight of the farmer who works hard braving the heat and in adverse weather conditions,” she said.

The former Union minister is contesting her fifth parliamentary election. In Sirsa, she is facing Ashok Tanwar of the BJP. Tanwar, who had won the seat on a Congress ticket in 2009, recently switched over to the BJP.

‘Prevent country from moving towards dictatorship’

The objective of the INDIA bloc is to protect the Constitution framed by Dr BR Ambedkar and prevent the country from moving towards dictatorship. Every person will be apprised of the guarantee of the Congress mentioned in the party manifesto. — Kumari Selja, Congress’s Sirsa Lok Sabha candidate

#Congress #Democracy #Kumari Selja #Lok Sabha #Sirsa


