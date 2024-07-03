Jagadhri residents object to demolition of boundary wall

Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, July 2

Residents of Omaxe City, Jagadhri, on Tuesday objected to the demolition of the colony’s boundary wall and accused the firm, which looks after the colony, of tampering with the government approved plan.



At a general meeting of the Omaxe City Resident Welfare Association (RWA), residents said they had filed a complaint with the Chief Minister, administration officials and the police in this regard.

In the complaint, the RWA members said they had expressed fear for their security in the absence of the boundary wall.

Omaxe City RWA president RK Dhiman, general secretary Ram Naresh and RWA member Virender Kamboj said the company had acquired 186 acres for developing a colony, but it only built houses on 55 acres and sold the rest of the land, which was in the middle and outer area of the colony, to another firm.

Omaxe City is situated on the Pabni road, 3 km from Jagadhri.

“A road is constructed on the north side of the colony and for security, a boundary wall was built on the outer side of the road. Now, in order to give possession of the sold land to another firm, Omaxe demolished the boundary wall, putting the safety of residents at risk. It has caused anger among the residents,” said RK Dhiman.

“Due to the demolition of the wall, the residents, especially the elderly, children and women, have been living in fear for the past three days. Officials of the company are neither taking the issue seriously nor have they visited the site,” he added.

RWA members alleged that the company was not even providing basic amenities such as electricity, water and security to the residents, despite the payment of maintenance charges regularly.

Virender Kamboj said the residents had filed a complaint with the authorities, including the district town planner and electricity department. He said if the company did not take care of residents’ interest, they would have to protest against the company at various levels.

“The company sold a piece of land to a firm a long time ago. Now, it (the firm) has demolished the wall. It will construct a boundary wall so that the residents do not have to face any inconvenience,” said Vikram Singh, manager, Shanvi Estate Management Services Private Limited, a sister concern of Omaxe.

