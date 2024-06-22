Jagadhri residents to benefit most under Shehri Awas Yojana

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, June 21

Residents of Jagadhri town in Yamunanagar district would be benefitted the most under the Mukhya Mantri Shehri Awas Yojana (MMSAY) — a policy formulated to provide housing facilities to needy families in urban areas having an annual family income of up to Rs 1.80 lakh as per the Pariwar Pehchan Patra (PPP).

A total of 3,139 plots will be allotted to people belonging to the category of Ghumantu Jati, Widows, Scheduled Castes (SCs) and others in Jagadhri. It will be followed by Rohtak with 3,070 plots, Rewari (2,229) and Palwal (1,677).

Similarly, 853 such plots will be allotted in Sirsa, followed by Jhajjar (851), Charkhi Dadri (708), Gohana (637), Pinjore (543), Karnal (521), Mahendragarh (438), Safidon (255), Fatehabad (195) and Julana (134). An online draw will be conducted on June 24.

“An online survey was conducted to assess the housing demand of EWS families from September 13 to October 19 last year. After that, booking of plots was opened from February 1 to February 22 at 14 locations under the MMSAY. The government has decided to allot the plots through a draw of lots,” said an official.

He said all 9,982 applicants (belonging to Ghumantu jati, Widows, Scheduled castes, and other applicants) who had booked their plots in 11 locations — Charkhi Dadri, Fatehabad, Jhajjar, Julana, Pinjore, Mahendergarh, Safidon, Sirsa, Gohana, Jagadhri and Rewari — would be eligible to participate in the draw of lots.

However, 4,747 applicants (belonging only to Ghumantu jati, Widows, and Scheduled Castes) who had booked their plots in Palwal and Rohtak would be eligible to participate in the draw of lots. Similarly, 521 applicants (belonging only to Ghumantu jati and Widows) in Karnal would be eligible to participate in the draw of lots.

“After the draw of plots, provisional allotment letters will be distributed to the beneficiaries of Rohtak, Jhajjar, Julana, Safidon, Gohana, and Rewari towns by the Chief Minister at a function in Rohtak on June 26. The Department of Housing for All has sanctioned a budget of Rs 1 lakh each for conducting the draw of plots at 14 locations,” said sources.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Rohtak #Yamunanagar