Jagadhri roads dotted with potholes

SEVERAL roads in Sector 15 of HSVP in Jagadhri city are dotted with potholes, causing inconvenience to residents. The roads are covered in dust due to their poor state, making it difficult for vehicles and pedestrians to navigate through them. The MC authorities must act promptly to address the concerns of residents and improve the condition of the roads. Sagar, Jagadhri

Waterlogged road in hisar poses risk of accidents

THE stretch from Shiv Mandir to Main Bazaar in Hisar is overflowing with sewage due to the blocked sewer lines for the last two days, causing trouble to commuters. Potholes on the waterlogged stretch pose a risk of accidents. A student has already suffered injuries as a result of the prevailing situation. The authorities concerned must attend to the problem at the earliest. Bhupender Gangwa, Hisar

Underage driving in narwana a threat to commuters

IT is alarming to see many school-going children riding two-wheelers without helmets and, probably, licences, especially during the rush hour in the morning. Parents must take responsibility and ensure that underage driving is not being promoted. It is essential for the safety of children as well as other commuters. Ramesh Gupta, Narwana