Jaihind, workers protest over DTP corruption case, demand CBI probe

Tribune News Service

Karnal, March 20

Former AAP state president Naveen Jaihind, along with hundreds of party workers, today protested near CM Camp Office with cow dung, cow dung cakes and currency notes of Rs 10.

They were stopped by the police 100m away from the CM Camp Office after which they threw cow dung cakes and currency notes towards the camp office to express their anger over the alleged corruption in Karnal district.

Jaihind demanded a high-level inquiry by the CBI over the arrest of DTP Vikram Kumar and Tehsildar Karnal Rajbakhsh Arora in a corruption case.

A police personnel got injured as a cow dung cake hit his nose. As he was bleeding profusely, he was taken to hospital.

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha MP and Haryana AAP convener, Dr Sushil Gupta said that it was a not an AAP protest, but of Naveen Jaihind. “The protest held by Naveen Jaihind was not by AAP,” said Gupta to mediapersons during ward-2 councillor Balwinder Singh Brar’s AAP-joining event on Sunday.

Earlier, Jaihind and supporters assembled near railway flyover and took out a protest march towards the CM Camp Office at Prem Nagar. They tried to cross the barricades installed by the police, but the police, led by DSP Vijay Deswal, did not allow them to do so.

Jaihind said that the arrest of DTP and Tehsildar indicates that there is an organised nexus which is looting the public without remorse. It was not a small graft case, but of several crores.

“There is a saying in Haryanvi that “garib ke paise khane ki bajay gobar kha lo” (instead of grabbing money of the poor, one should eat cow dung), so we brought cow dung and cow dung cakes here,” he said.

Both the arrested officials had been deputed in CM City and were making money, but no BJP leader had objected to their working, he alleged.

Not an AAP event, claims State convener

Haryana AAP convener Dr Sushil Gupta said that Naveen Jaihind is not on any post in the AAP and he is just a simple worker. The programme organised by him was not by the party. “We are not associated in any form with this programme as every event organised by anyone does not belong to the party. No consent was taken from the party organisation for this programme,” said the state convener.