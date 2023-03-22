Jail escape: One sent to judicial custody, 2 at large

Kurukshetra: Rohit Pal, who had escaped from the Kurukshetra district jail only to be arrested again, was produced before a court on Tuesday, which sent him back to the jail.However, the other two undertrials were still at large.Three jail inmates had managed to escape from the district jail on Sunday evening.. Those who fled were identified as Rohit Pal, Rajat Kumar and Sabar Ali
