'Jamabandi' papers to be issued online: Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala

Hisar, December 20

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala today said that a new software had been put in place to issue jamabandi (farad) documents of land in the state. It would make the process hassle-free, he claimed.

Vigilance reports on govt portal Rohtak: The vigilance committees at the district and sub-divisional levels will now have to submit the status, progress and inquiry report of the complaints at the government portal instead of sending it to the state headquarters manually. The step has been taken with the multiple aim to save time during the submission of report, strengthening monitoring system and assessing the performance of the committee concerned. The status and progress report of the complaints will now be uploaded on the vigilance monitoring system portal. TNS

Addressing a gathering at Mithi Surera village in Sirsa district, he said the farmers would now be able to obtain these papers online without visiting any government office. Any such document would be considered “verified” as it would carry a QR code on it, he said.

The Deputy CM said the state government had procured that software from the Centre Government. “Now, jamabandi documents can be obtained using this software. The farmers will be able to take loan and there will be no need to get the patwari’s signature,” he said.

The people would also not have to visit government offices to get yellow cards issued. “From January 1, yellow cards will be automatically prepared for the eligible families on the basis of verified annual income (less than Rs 1.80 lakh),” he said.

Congratulating the newly elected PRI members, he said the government had not only curbed corruption with the help of technology, but also created a system so that people could get benefits of various schemes sitting at their homes. “The BJP-JJP government has left no stone unturned in the development of villages and towns,” he claimed.

