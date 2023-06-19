Panipat: The Congress party’s decision to change the name of its programme from “Jan Samwad” to “Jan Milan” drew attention in Panipat. The party had previously used “Jan Samwad” in its banners and hoardings around the city, but party leaders realised at the last moment that the BJP also used the same name for their programme. Therefore, the Congress opted for a name change. It should be noted that Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar is holding public meetings under the name “Jan Samwad” throughout the state. A Congress leader said since the BJP’s “Jan Samwad” programme received a poor response, they decided to replace it with “Jan Milan”.

Row over women mahapanchayat decision

Rohtak: A statement made by Olympic medalist wrestler Sakshi Malik’s husband Satyawart Kadian in a video that the decision to hold the women mahapanchayat at the new Parliament building in Delhi on May 28 was made by khaps has sparked a debate among those associated with the wrestlers’ protest or keeping a close watch on it. Some are suggesting that the timing of the statement, coming a day before the BJP’s rally in Sirsa, indicates a move to thwart any attempt by the wrestlers’ supporters to hold a protest during the rally, said a farm leader. Investigations are ongoing to determine any possible connection between the wrestlers’ story and the rally.

Visit that was cancelled

Rohtak: Factionalism remains an open secret within the Haryana Congress, particularly in Rohtak, the state’s political capital and the stronghold of two-time Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda. Former Haryana minister and Tosham MLA Kiran Choudhry frequently visits Rohtak and takes veiled jibes at Hooda, while former Union Minister Kumari Selja also occasionally stops over in Hooda’s hometown. The scheduled visit by Congress MP Randeep Surjewala to Rohtak was recently cancelled, although his local supporters are eager to invite him to the area.

Fair political representation

Kurukshetra: With the Lok Sabha and Assembly polls scheduled for next year, a section of the Ror community has begun campaigning for community leaders to be given political tickets. The Akhil Bhartiya Ror Samaj Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti has accused political parties of neglecting the community and its interests. The group has called upon parties to give one Lok Sabha ticket, and four Assembly tickets to the Ror community to receive their support in the forthcoming elections. The community leaders believe it is time for their fair representation in politics and will strive to achieve their rights.

Security check ahead of Shah’s visit

Sirsa: The state government ensured that the rally venue for Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit was secure, as Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar personally inspected the location two hours before Shah’s arrival. Khatter, accompanied by Haryana BJP chief Om Prakash Dhankar, arrived at the venue at 3 pm and remained on the stage for about 20 minutes. The Haryana DGP also oversaw the police arrangements, with officials announcing that black cloth was not permitted inside the venue.

Longest list of ticket seekers likely

Yamunanagar: Following the death of MP Ratan Lal Kataria, the likelihood of a bye-election in the Ambala Lok Sabha seat has increased. Political parties have to start their preparations for the bye-election. However, potential candidates from some political parties have begun building their political teams by engaging with people. The ruling party has a long list of people seeking the ticket for this bye-election. Numerous people from each political party aspire to get the ticket, but the list of ticket seekers in the ruling party may be the longest.