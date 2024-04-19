 ‘Jat community not upset with saffron party’ : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • ‘Jat community not upset with saffron party’

‘Jat community not upset with saffron party’

‘Jat community not upset with saffron party’


THE TRIBUNE INTERVIEW: Ranjit Singh, BJP Hisar Lok Sabha candidate

The BJP has fielded Ranjit Singh from Hisar Lok Sabha constituency. He won the 2019 Assembly elections as an Independent from Rania constituency in Sirsa district and extended support to the BJP-led government in the state. He has been picked by the party over other aspirants, including former finance minister Capt Abhimanyu and former Hisar MP Kuldeep Bishnoi. He talked to Deepender Deswal. Excerpts:

Farmers have confronted you during the campaign as they are upset with the BJP. How do you tackle their protest?

Except for two instances, there has been no issue among farmers. Some activists are trying to get political mileage out of it. I have interacted with those who came to me with their queries and convinced them. The farmers had issues during their first agitation and the Central government addressed their issues. It’s no longer an issue now.

There are some disgruntled people within the party, including former Hisar MP Kuldeep Bishnoi, who have not yet joined the campaign. Has the party or you contacted these leaders?

BJP is a cadre-based party and everybody has to work within the discipline of the party. Even I had differences with Ashok Tanwar when I was in the Congress with him. But after joining the BJP, I have forgotten these differences and have campaigned for him in my segment Rania in Sirsa district. If some leader is not joining the campaign, it reflects upon the person(s) immaturity. As far as Kuldeep Bishnoi is concerned, I talked to him twice and he says he is not keeping well and will join the campaign in the next 5-6 days.

What prompted the BJP to field you from Hisar Lok Sabha constituency?

I have been serving as a minister in the Haryana Government for four-and-a-half years. The party has its own survey system to get feedback about the candidates. I was given a hint by former CM Manohar Lal Khattar to prepare for the Lok Sabha polls. We have been No.2 in solar energy after Gujarat. Both power utility companies — Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) and Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) — have got A+ grade at the national level in terms of performance.

What about the political legacy of Chaudhary Devi Lal? The contest has spiced up after members of your family — Naina and Sunaina — joined the fray. Will it harm your poll prospects?

My father Chaudhary Devi Lal has been an institution in Indian politics. He had played a pivotal role in national politics in the late 1980s. He used to say it’s the public in democracy who decides the legacy issue. Let the people decide. On contesting the polls, anybody can join the fray. Even I have contested against my elder brother Om Prakash Chautala. They (referring to Naina and Sunaina) are our family members and like my children. Our family ties are rich and intact while electoral politics is a separate matter.

Former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar targeted former CMs, including Om Prakash Chautala, Bhajan Lal and Bansi Lal, in his recent visits to Hisar. What’s your take?

Manohar Lal is an experienced politician. Whatever he says, he says it with responsibility. He never speaks with ill will about anybody. I am not aware of the statements you are referring to.

Will it be a test of the Haryana Government’s performance, which you have been a part of as a minister? If yes, why was there a change at the helm?

The Haryana Government has done exceptionally well under Manohar Lal Khattar. In GST, farmers’ welfare, and electricity department, we have done exceptionally well. I think Manohar Lal is getting a bigger responsibility though it was a decision of the top leadership.

Why is the Jat community upset with the BJP?

A. I don’t think so. Youth from the Jat community have been doing excellent work in every sphere, including education. They are getting jobs through competition. Jats have adequate representation in the government. Even I have enjoyed a free hand in the government.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Hisar #Lok Sabha #Sirsa


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Iranian missiles, drones fired at Israel bore Chinese stamp

2
Diaspora

Punjab-origin man awaiting deportation because of his illegal entry to US dies in hospital

3
India

ED attaches Rs 98 crore worth assets of actor Shilpa Shetty, husband Raj Kundra

4
Trending

Video: Brazilian woman takes uncle's dead body on wheelchair to bank to sign for loan on his name

5
Punjab

Dissent brews over ticket to turncoats, Congress dithers over remaining seven Punjab Lok Sabha seats

6
India

US reacts to Elon Musk's 'backing permanent seat for India’ remark

7
Punjab

Ludhiana court awards death penalty to woman for burying alive toddler

8
India

Nestle adds sugar to baby food sold in India but not in Europe: Study

9
India

Telangana school attacked after students questioned 'saffron dress'

10
Delhi

Kejriwal eating food high in sugar despite Type 2 diabetes to make grounds for bail, ED tells court

Don't Miss

View All
Peony flower trials cheer farm scientists
Himachal

Peony flower trials in Palampur cheer farm scientists

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Sikhs celebrate Baisakhi on NY Assembly premises
Diaspora

Sikhs celebrate 'Khalsa Sajna Divas' on New York Assembly premises

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations
Trending

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves food at Iftar langar in Lahore
Trending

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves Iftar langar in Lahore

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes
India

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes triggered by missed call on WhatsApp

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery
Sports

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery

Top News

Lok Sabha election kicks off on Friday, voting for 102 seats in 1st of the 7 phases

Lok Sabha election kicks off on Friday, voting for 102 seats in 1st of the 7 phases

While NDA under PM Modi is seeking stronger majority, opposi...

Kerala woman cadet, part of 17-member Indian crew, on board ship seized by Iran returns home

Kerala woman cadet, part of 17-member Indian crew, on board ship seized by Iran returns home

India's mission in Tehran is in touch with 16 other crew mem...

Supreme Court reserves verdict on pleas seeking cross-verification of votes cast using EVMs with VVPAT

‘Everything can’t be suspected,’ says Supreme Court; reserves verdict on 100% cross-verification of EVM votes with VVPAT

'This is an electoral process and there needs to be sanctity...

Nestle adds sugar to baby food sold in India but not in Europe

Nestle adds sugar to baby food sold in India but not in Europe: Study

Such products are sugar-free in the United Kingdom, Germany,...

Kejriwal eating food high in sugar despite Type 2 diabetes to make grounds for bail, ED tells court

Kejriwal eating food high in sugar despite Type 2 diabetes to make grounds for bail, ED tells court

Kejriwal has moved the court seeking permission to consult h...


Cities

View All

Punjab School Education Board Class 10 results out; girls bag top 3 positions

Punjab School Education Board Class 10 results out; girls bag top 3 positions

Amritsar: Several trains rescheduled, diverted due to farmers’ stir

Amritsar: 72 POs arrested ahead of Lok Sabha election, says DIG

BJP, AAP have no faith in their workers, says Gurjit Singh Aujla after launching poll campaign

Murder accused threatens victim’s brother from Amritsar Central Jail

Firing in MLA’s presence over truck union dispute

Bhucho Mandi: Firing in MLA’s presence over truck union dispute

INDIA VOTES 2024: Congress, BJP step up campaigning

Congress, BJP step up campaigning in Chandigarh

Highest polling in 2014, lowest in 1999 in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: High Court takes note of land mafia activity on periphery

Chandigarh's Nexus Elante mall marks its 11th anniversary

Navratri: 8.11L devotees donate Rs 2.56 cr at three Panchkula temples

Court extends Sisodia’s judicial custody till April 26

Court extends Sisodia’s judicial custody till April 26

Apex court extends interim bail of bizman in excise case

65-day campaign of ‘Bullet Queen’ concludes in Delhi

INDIA VOTES 2024: Sampla called to Delhi after talks with SAD leadership

Vijay Sampla called to Delhi after talks with SAD leadership

Vijay Sampla may throw his hat in the ring from Hoshiarpur

Jalandhar: Vikramjit Chaudhary continues tirade against Charanjit Channi, warns him of ‘outsider’ tag

Phagwara: Man nabbed, 2 others booked for preparing adulterated milk

‘Vote on 1st June’ slogan coined by Kapurthala admn to motivate electorate

Ludhiana court awards death penalty to woman for burying alive toddler

Ludhiana court awards death penalty to woman for burying alive toddler

Punjab School Education Board Class 10 results out; girls bag top 3 positions

Corpse on patient’s bed in Ludhiana: Civil Surgeon recommends action against SMO, EMO for ‘negligence’, ‘insensitivity’

Ludhiana: Man hit by Punjab Roadways bus dies

Ludhiana residents continue to face wrath of stray canines

Punjab: ‘Rail roko’ protest by farmers at Shambhu disrupt train services for second day

Punjab: ‘Rail roko’ protest by farmers at Shambhu disrupt train services for second day

Varsity proud of Devdarshdeep: VC

Farm unions block train traffic near Shambhu, seek release of protesters

Man mauled by stray dogs, third death in two months in Patiala district