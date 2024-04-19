‘Jat community not upset with saffron party’

THE TRIBUNE INTERVIEW: Ranjit Singh, BJP Hisar Lok Sabha candidate

The BJP has fielded Ranjit Singh from Hisar Lok Sabha constituency. He won the 2019 Assembly elections as an Independent from Rania constituency in Sirsa district and extended support to the BJP-led government in the state. He has been picked by the party over other aspirants, including former finance minister Capt Abhimanyu and former Hisar MP Kuldeep Bishnoi. He talked to Deepender Deswal. Excerpts:

Farmers have confronted you during the campaign as they are upset with the BJP. How do you tackle their protest?

Except for two instances, there has been no issue among farmers. Some activists are trying to get political mileage out of it. I have interacted with those who came to me with their queries and convinced them. The farmers had issues during their first agitation and the Central government addressed their issues. It’s no longer an issue now.

There are some disgruntled people within the party, including former Hisar MP Kuldeep Bishnoi, who have not yet joined the campaign. Has the party or you contacted these leaders?

BJP is a cadre-based party and everybody has to work within the discipline of the party. Even I had differences with Ashok Tanwar when I was in the Congress with him. But after joining the BJP, I have forgotten these differences and have campaigned for him in my segment Rania in Sirsa district. If some leader is not joining the campaign, it reflects upon the person(s) immaturity. As far as Kuldeep Bishnoi is concerned, I talked to him twice and he says he is not keeping well and will join the campaign in the next 5-6 days.

What prompted the BJP to field you from Hisar Lok Sabha constituency?

I have been serving as a minister in the Haryana Government for four-and-a-half years. The party has its own survey system to get feedback about the candidates. I was given a hint by former CM Manohar Lal Khattar to prepare for the Lok Sabha polls. We have been No.2 in solar energy after Gujarat. Both power utility companies — Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) and Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) — have got A+ grade at the national level in terms of performance.

What about the political legacy of Chaudhary Devi Lal? The contest has spiced up after members of your family — Naina and Sunaina — joined the fray. Will it harm your poll prospects?

My father Chaudhary Devi Lal has been an institution in Indian politics. He had played a pivotal role in national politics in the late 1980s. He used to say it’s the public in democracy who decides the legacy issue. Let the people decide. On contesting the polls, anybody can join the fray. Even I have contested against my elder brother Om Prakash Chautala. They (referring to Naina and Sunaina) are our family members and like my children. Our family ties are rich and intact while electoral politics is a separate matter.

Former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar targeted former CMs, including Om Prakash Chautala, Bhajan Lal and Bansi Lal, in his recent visits to Hisar. What’s your take?

Manohar Lal is an experienced politician. Whatever he says, he says it with responsibility. He never speaks with ill will about anybody. I am not aware of the statements you are referring to.

Will it be a test of the Haryana Government’s performance, which you have been a part of as a minister? If yes, why was there a change at the helm?

The Haryana Government has done exceptionally well under Manohar Lal Khattar. In GST, farmers’ welfare, and electricity department, we have done exceptionally well. I think Manohar Lal is getting a bigger responsibility though it was a decision of the top leadership.

Why is the Jat community upset with the BJP?

A. I don’t think so. Youth from the Jat community have been doing excellent work in every sphere, including education. They are getting jobs through competition. Jats have adequate representation in the government. Even I have enjoyed a free hand in the government.

