Jat factor to fore as BJP mulls Rohtak ticket

Rohtak, March 12

After Congress Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda announced his candidature for Rohtak, all eyes are now on the BJP, which is in the process of finalising the winnable candidate from the key seat.

The names of MP Dr Arvind Sharma, Tijara (Rajasthan) MLA Baba Balaknath, who is the Chancellor of Baba Mastnath University, Rohtak, and Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda for Rohtak, are being contemplated by the BJP for the party ticket.

‘A change of guard in state politics has delayed final decision’

“The BJP’s top leaders in the state at a recent meeting discussed all three names for the Rohtak seat and prospective candidates for other seats of the state, but the resignation of Hisar MP Brijendra Singh, a change of guard in the state politics, has delayed the final decision in this respect,” said a senior BJP leader on the condition of anonymity.

He said some top leaders wished that Randeep Hooda be fielded against Deepender Hooda with an intention to woo Jat voters as a major section of this prominent caste was miffed with the BJP.

“Being a celebrity, Randeep not only is a crowd-puller, but also can succeed in getting more Jat votes than any other candidate. He has a significant fan following, especially youngsters. Moreover, his mother Asha, was also active in the BJP. She even worked as a party office-bearer in Rohtak. Some top leaders in the state are in favour of fielding him as BJP candidate,” he said.

Another BJP leader said Baba Balak Nath was also a good option. “He belongs to the Ahir community, which played a vital role in ensuring the defeat of Congress nominee Deepender in 2019 Lok Sabha poll in which BJP nominee Dr Arvind Sharma got a massive lead of over 74,000 in the Kosli Assembly segment dominated by the Ahirs. Moreover, Mast Nath Mathh has also significant influence in several villages of the Rohtak parliamentary constituency,” he added.

He said Arvind Sharma was the strong contender for the party ticket again keeping in view the caste equations. Moreover, he has also had a long experience of electoral politics.

Though the Congress is yet to declare its nominee for all 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state, Deepender has already launched his election campaign by carrying out door-to-door campaigns and holding public meetings. He is also trying to strike an emotional chord with the electorates by meeting them at their homes.

As far as the results of 2019 Lok Sabha elections are concerned, BJP’s Arvind Sharma romped home victorious by 7,503 votes. He got 5,73,548 votes while Deepender polled in 5,66,342 votes. Among the nine Assembly segments that fall in the Rohtak Lok Sabha constituency, Deepender took lead in five constituencies —- Kiloi, Meham, Badli, Jhajjar and Beri—- while Arvind got higher votes than Deepender in four segments —- Rohtak, Kosli, Kalanaur and Bahadurgarh. Besides them, JJP candidate Pradeep Deswal got 21,211 votes, BSP nominee Kishan Lal Panchal got 38,364 votes and INLD candidate Dharamvir polled in 7,158 votes.

