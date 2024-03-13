 Jat factor to fore as BJP mulls Rohtak ticket : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • Jat factor to fore as BJP mulls Rohtak ticket

Jat factor to fore as BJP mulls Rohtak ticket

Names of Dr Arvind Sharma, Baba Balak Nath, Randeep Hooda discussed

Jat factor to fore as BJP mulls Rohtak ticket

Dr Arvind Sharma, Baba Balak Nath and Randeep Hooda



Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, March 12

After Congress Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda announced his candidature for Rohtak, all eyes are now on the BJP, which is in the process of finalising the winnable candidate from the key seat.

Randeep Hooda top choice to woo Jat voters

Some top leaders wished that Randeep Hooda be fielded against Deepender Hooda with an intention to woo Jat voters as a major section of this prominent caste was miffed with the BJP. — A senior BJP leader

Deepender keen to strike emotional chord

Though the Congress is yet to declare its nominee for all 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state, Deepender has already launched his election campaign by carrying out door-to-door campaigns and holding public meetings. He is also trying to strike an emotional chord with the electorate by meeting them at their homes.

The names of MP Dr Arvind Sharma, Tijara (Rajasthan) MLA Baba Balaknath, who is the Chancellor of Baba Mastnath University, Rohtak, and Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda for Rohtak, are being contemplated by the BJP for the party ticket.

‘A change of guard in state politics has delayed final decision’

“The BJP’s top leaders in the state at a recent meeting discussed all three names for the Rohtak seat and prospective candidates for other seats of the state, but the resignation of Hisar MP Brijendra Singh, a change of guard in the state politics, has delayed the final decision in this respect,” said a senior BJP leader on the condition of anonymity.

He said some top leaders wished that Randeep Hooda be fielded against Deepender Hooda with an intention to woo Jat voters as a major section of this prominent caste was miffed with the BJP.

“Being a celebrity, Randeep not only is a crowd-puller, but also can succeed in getting more Jat votes than any other candidate. He has a significant fan following, especially youngsters. Moreover, his mother Asha, was also active in the BJP. She even worked as a party office-bearer in Rohtak. Some top leaders in the state are in favour of fielding him as BJP candidate,” he said.

Another BJP leader said Baba Balak Nath was also a good option. “He belongs to the Ahir community, which played a vital role in ensuring the defeat of Congress nominee Deepender in 2019 Lok Sabha poll in which BJP nominee Dr Arvind Sharma got a massive lead of over 74,000 in the Kosli Assembly segment dominated by the Ahirs. Moreover, Mast Nath Mathh has also significant influence in several villages of the Rohtak parliamentary constituency,” he added.

He said Arvind Sharma was the strong contender for the party ticket again keeping in view the caste equations. Moreover, he has also had a long experience of electoral politics.

Though the Congress is yet to declare its nominee for all 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state, Deepender has already launched his election campaign by carrying out door-to-door campaigns and holding public meetings. He is also trying to strike an emotional chord with the electorates by meeting them at their homes.

As far as the results of 2019 Lok Sabha elections are concerned, BJP’s Arvind Sharma romped home victorious by 7,503 votes. He got 5,73,548 votes while Deepender polled in 5,66,342 votes. Among the nine Assembly segments that fall in the Rohtak Lok Sabha constituency, Deepender took lead in five constituencies —- Kiloi, Meham, Badli, Jhajjar and Beri—- while Arvind got higher votes than Deepender in four segments —- Rohtak, Kosli, Kalanaur and Bahadurgarh. Besides them, JJP candidate Pradeep Deswal got 21,211 votes, BSP nominee Kishan Lal Panchal got 38,364 votes and INLD candidate Dharamvir polled in 7,158 votes.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Deepender Hooda #Rajya Sabha #Randeep Hooda #Rohtak


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

SBI submits electoral bonds' details to Election Commission

2
Haryana

Anil Vij skips Nayab Saini's oath-taking event; his name was on list of ministers, says Khattar

3
Chandigarh

Surendra Singh Yadav is new Chandigarh DGP

4
Trending

Video: Out on 6-hour parole for his wedding, gangster Kala Jathedi ties knot with Anuradha Choudhary

5
Haryana

Upstaged, ‘kingmaker’ JJP faces uphill battle in Haryana

6
India

Congress announces second list for Lok Sabha poll; Nakul Nath to contest from Chhindwara, Gaurav Gogoi from Jorhat

7
Haryana

New Haryana CM Nayab Saini asks governor to convene assembly session on Wednesday to prove majority

8
Himachal

Supreme Court defers hearing on disqualified rebel Himachal Congress MLAs to March 18

9
Entertainment

‘One love’: Diljit Dosanjh vibes with tribal women in Kinnaur, watch him embrace the local traditions with a dash of swag

10
Haryana

Gangster Kala Jatheri marries 'lady don' in Delhi today; 'Grih pravesh' tomorrow at Haryana's Sonipat village

Don't Miss

View All
Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera
India

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals
Chandigarh

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals

Making political waves in Canada, US
Punjab

Malerkotla scions making political waves in Canada, America

Hero to homeless, twist of fate stuns rat-hole miner
India

Hero to homeless, twist of fate stuns rat-hole miner Wakeel Hasan

Top News

Haryana Assembly session to prove govt’s majority gets under way

Chief Minister Nayab Saini moves resolution in Haryana Assembly seeking trust vote

First of all, obituary references are taken up

If prevented from moving to Delhi for Thursday’s mahapanchayat, farmers to resort to sit-ins, rail rook protests

If prevented from moving to Delhi for Thursday’s mahapanchayat, farmers to resort to sit-ins, 'rail roko' protests

To hold a press conference at the Shambhu border at 3 pm on ...

CAA implementation ahead of Lok Sabha polls ‘dirty vote bank politics’ of BJP: Arvind Kejriwal

CAA implementation ahead of Lok Sabha polls ‘dirty vote bank politics’ of BJP: Arvind Kejriwal

With this law, the BJP-led government at the Centre has open...

Driver, woman booked for car stunts in viral video; many thought ‘she was being kidnapped’

Driver, woman booked for car stunts in viral video; many thought ‘she was being abducted’

Someone inside the car holds the girl as the car moves at a ...

Biden clinches nomination, bruising presidential rematch with Trump looms

Joe Biden clinches nomination; presidential rematch with Donald Trump looms

It would be the first US presidential election rematch in ne...


Cities

View All

Lok Sabha poll: CRPF company deployed in Amritsar areas

Lok Sabha poll: CRPF company deployed in Amritsar areas

Amritsar MC Commissioner pays visit to Ram Bagh, okays funds for revamp

Registration for e-rickshaws begins in Amritsar

Lack of warning signs at road construction projects a threat to commuters’ lives in Amritsar

Amritsar: Ministerial staff burn copies of Budget for ignoring them

Manpreet Singh Badal suffers heart attack

Manpreet Singh Badal suffers heart attack

Hundreds throng kisan mela at KVK Bathinda

Do not fool people, Banwarilal Purohit rejects free water resolution

Do not fool people, Banwarilal Purohit rejects free water resolution passed by Chandigarh MC House

Three held for robbing cash collector of Rs 11 lakh near Elante mall in Chandigarh

5 rounds fired at music firm owners in Mohali

Gang of bike thieves busted in Mohali

2 more arrested in Mohali firing case

CAA implementation ahead of Lok Sabha polls ‘dirty vote bank politics’ of BJP: Arvind Kejriwal

CAA implementation ahead of Lok Sabha polls ‘dirty vote bank politics’ of BJP: Arvind Kejriwal

7 held for supplying spurious ‘life-saving’ cancer medicines

Rooftop solar plants to be set up on 645 govt, MC buildings

Borewell victim was trying to flee after committing theft: Police

Gangster ties knot with ‘Madam Minz’ amid heavy security

Farmers’ protest affects work at Saanjh Kendras

Farmers’ protest affects work at Saanjh Kendras

Improvement Trust fined for failing to give possession of plot

Illegal mining in villages: 12 suspects held, 14 cases registered, claim police

Migrant woman found murdered

Jalandhar Admn all set for smooth conduct of LS elections: DC

MP Bittu put under house arrest citing preventive action by police

MP Bittu put under house arrest citing preventive action by police

Sensor-based smart traffic lights to come up at 42 main junctions in Ludhiana

Govt college official booked for sexually harassing asst professor

A first: Locomotor disabled students get motorised wheelchairs in Punjab

MCH expansion work to miss another deadline

Nine months on, old bus stand of Patiala made operational again

Nine months on, old bus stand of Patiala made operational again

Orientation programme at Lakshmi Bai Institute

Ex-servicemen lash out at Centre for not conceding their demands