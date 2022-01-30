Jat samiti denies meeting Shah

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 29

The All-India Jat Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti today expressed resentment over the attitude of the BJP and the Centre. It denied any meeting of the Jat community with Home Minister Amit Shah.

Ashok Balhara, national convener, All-India Jat Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti, said there was no truth in the information about a meeting of the Jat community with Shah in Delhi as there was no representative of the Jat community. “The community is unhappy with the Centre,” he added.

On the question of withdrawal of court cases, he said only the sedition charge against Yashpal Malik was taken back, but thousands of other cases were still going on against the rest of the Jats.

The farm agitation lasted for 384 days in which the Jats had a great contribution and 750 farmers of the community died, but it was a pity that the BJP government did not utter a word of sympathy, he said.