‘Jatland’ where many a stalwart have fallen

Sonepat, April 2

The Sonepat Lok Sabha seat is an important seat of the NCR. Considered as ‘Jatland’, the Sonepat seat is also known for big political changes as well as for the defeat of stalwart leaders.

Sonepat, part of Deswali belt, became an independent Lok Sabha constituency in 1977 after it separated from the Rohtak Lok Sabha seat. It has always been a prestigious seat for all parties.

Former Deputy PM Devi Lal, a former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Digvijay Singh Chautala (from Devi Lal’s clan) also faced defeat from here.

Both the BJP and the Congress won four times each from here in 1999, 2004, 2014 and 2019; and 2009, 1991, 1984 and 1983, respectively.

It is considered a strong Jat seat and mostly Jat candidates have registered victory. However, BJP candidate Ramesh Kaushik — a Brahmin — won in 2014 and 2019.

The BJP has again fielded a Brahmin candidate, Mohan Lal Badoli, from the seat. As per political sources, the Congress is also thinking of fielding a Brahmin leader this time.

The Sonepat Lok Sabha comprises nine Assembly constituencies — six in Sonepat district (Kharkhoda, Gannaur, Rai, Sonepat, Gohana and Baroda) and three in Jind district (Safidon, Jind and Julana).

Presently, Congress MLAs are in the constituencies of Sonepat, Kharkhoda, Baroda, Gohana and Safidon, BJP MLAs in Rai, Gannaur and Jind, and JJP MLA in Julana.

In 2019, BJP candidate Ramesh Chander Kaushik defeated Bhupinder Singh Hooda by 1.55 lakh votes. In 2014, Kaushik defeated Congress candidate Jagbeer Singh Malik by around 77,000 votes.

The elections would be more interesting this time as the BJP would enter the fray to create history if it wins the seat for the third time consecutively. The Congress would contest to regain the seat after 10 years, says political experts.

The BJP has taken one step ahead by announcing its candidate, Mohan Lal Badoli, sitting MLA from Rai. Meetings are being conducted by other political parties to announce their candidates.

