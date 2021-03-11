JC Bose University joins plantation campaign

Faridabad: To mark the nationwide celebration of 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Abhiyaan, the faculty and staff of the JC Bose University of Science and Technology, YMCA, Faridabad, on Sunday joined the tree plantation campaign initiated by Haryana Governor and university Chancellor Bandaru Dattatraya and planted a variety of trees on the campus. The Haryana Governor has urged all universities to carry out a plantation drive between August 11 and 17 and plant varieties of trees on their campus. To ensure the participation of all faculty and staff, the university has planned a week-long plantation drive. All faculty members from different departments have participated in the plantation drive, said an official.

CUH holds exhibition on Partition

Mahendragarh: The Central University of Haryana (CUH) in association with the Indian Council of Historical Research and Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts, New Delhi, organised an exhibition and lecture on "Vibhajan Vibhishika Smriti Diwas". Padmashree Prof Raghuvendra Tanwar, Chairman, ICHR, was the chief guest while Vice-Chancellor Prof Tankeshwar Kumar presided over it. "A poignant view of the horrors suffered by the countrymen during the time of Partition is being seen in the exhibition.

Karnal girl shines in taekwondo

Karnal: Rishita Dang, student of Class XII of St Theresa's Convent School, Karnal, won a gold medal in the junior below 63-kg weight category and a silver medal in the senior under 62-kg weight category in the 34th Haryana State Junior and Senior Boys and Girls Kyorugi Taekwondo Championship-2022 held at Ambala Cantt. More than 350 students from Haryana participated in the event.

Off-site Campus Inaugurated

Gurugram: The Gurugram University has inaugurated its off-site campus at the Pavitra Institute of Health Sciences. Gurugram University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dinesh Kumar inaugurated the GU off-site campus at Pavitra Institute of Health Sciences, Bhondsi, Damdama Road Gurugram, recently.