JCD College introduces certificate course in basic oral implantology

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, March 31

Jan Nayak Chaudhary Devi Lal (JCD) Dental College, Sirsa, introduced a certificate course in basic oral implantology.

This academic and clinical programme, under the centre of excellence at the college, will offer expertise in implantology, covering theoretical science, treatment planning and clinical practice for fixed and removable implant-retained prostheses.

JCD Vidyapeeth Director General Dr Kuldip Singh Dhindsa said the training will certify students as skilled professionals capable of performing implants — a highly effective treatment for missing teeth that restores appearance, prevents jawbone shrinkage and maintains adjacent teeth stability.

JCD Dental College Principal Dr Arindam Sarkar said participant will get to treat patients under supervision and engage in contemporary implant practice over four two-day sessions from April to July 2024. Dr Sarkar added that the programme will feature lectures, hands-on training, live demonstrations (of basic and advanced procedures) and training on treatment planning for implant-supported dentures.

Training in implantology offers dentists career opportunities in hospital, as specialist or family dental practices, providing peer respect, good remuneration and career development supported by clinical skills and scientific training.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Sirsa