JCD Vidya-peeth students develop automatic trash bin

Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, April 19
Two students of the electrical department of JCD Vidya-peeth have created a touchless, automatic waste bin using the latest technology.
Developed by Khushmeet Singh and Prince Kumar, the bin opens automatically when someone approaches it, allowing users to dispose of the waste without the need for manual intervention. After the waste is thrown into the bin, the lid closes on its own.
JCD director general Kuldip Singh Dhindsa congratulated the students and emphasised the Vidyapeeth’s commitment to supporting students in their creative endeavours. He encouraged the students to blend traditional methods with new technologies to create more convenient and useful devices for everyday use.
The making process of the automatic trash bin was supervised by the electrical department. The bin’s design incorporates ultrasonic sensors, which detect users from a distance and activate the motor to open the bin accordingly.
Principal Dinesh Kumar highlighted the significance of the project in promoting cleanliness and hygiene.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
North Korean leader Kim leads rocket drills that simulate a nuclear counterattack against enemies
Analysts say North Korea's large-sized artillery rockets blu...
Iran vows 'harsher' response should Israel 'make another mistake'
Says Israeli attack on Iran's diplomatic premises constitute...
Opposition moves EC over PM’s Muslim barb in Rajasthan’s Banswara
Congress files 16 plaints against BJP | CPM asks top court t...