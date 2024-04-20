JCD Vidya-peeth students develop automatic trash bin

Anil Kakkar

Sirsa, April 19

Two students of the electrical department of JCD Vidya-peeth have created a touchless, automatic waste bin using the latest technology.

Developed by Khushmeet Singh and Prince Kumar, the bin opens automatically when someone approaches it, allowing users to dispose of the waste without the need for manual intervention. After the waste is thrown into the bin, the lid closes on its own.

JCD director general Kuldip Singh Dhindsa congratulated the students and emphasised the Vidyapeeth’s commitment to supporting students in their creative endeavours. He encouraged the students to blend traditional methods with new technologies to create more convenient and useful devices for everyday use.

The making process of the automatic trash bin was supervised by the electrical department. The bin’s design incorporates ultrasonic sensors, which detect users from a distance and activate the motor to open the bin accordingly.

Principal Dinesh Kumar highlighted the significance of the project in promoting cleanliness and hygiene.