JCD Vidyapeeth hosts special EVM demonstration for students, staff

Sirsa, May 23

At JCD Vidyapeeth, a programme was organised to provide detailed demonstrations of electronic voting machines (EVMs) to the staff and students of JCD Farmers’ College on Thursday. The programme was led by JCD director-general Dr Kuldip Singh Dhindsa. The college principal, Dr Anupama Setia, was also present at the event. The objective of the programme was to educate the students and staff of Farmers’ College about the functioning, significance and usage of the EVMs.

Dhindsa shed light on the history and development of EVMs. He explained that the EVMs played a crucial role in the Indian electoral process and their use had made the voting process transparent, accurate and swift. During the demonstration, Dhindsa provided detailed information about various components and functions of the EVMs. He explained that the EVMs consisted of two main units — the control unit operated by the polling officials and the ballot unit used by the voters.

Dhindsa also conducted a demonstration on how to operate the EVMs for all attendees. He showed how the voters could select their preferred candidate and cast their votes. Safety measures to maintain transparency and accuracy in this process were also explained.

Dhindsa stated, “EVMs have played a vital role in strengthening Indian democracy. They have reduced the possibilities of electoral fraud and enabled quick and accurate declaration of results. EVMs have made the Indian democratic process more reliable and effective.” Students showed interest in this programme and found it educational and useful. A student, Kritika, said, “Today’s demonstration has taught us a lot about EVMs.” Another student, Chirag, said, “Now we understand how elections are conducted transparently and securely.”

Following the demonstration, a question-answer session was organised where the students and staff presented their doubts and questions. Dhindsa provided detailed answers to all questions raised.

