Karnal: JE died due to drowning, says medical report

Karnal, November 20

The postmortem and viscera report has confirmed that the Junior Engineer (JE) of the PWD, Deepak Kumar, whose body was recovered from the Western Yamuna Canal on November 4, died due to drowning. Family members blamed he was murdered for the money he was carrying.

“As per the final opinion of the doctor concerned, the final cause of death is ante-mortem drowning. There were two injury marks on the body, which were postmortem injuries. As per the diatom test report, the sample which was sent matched with the sternum,” said Ganga Ram Punia, Superintendent of Police (SP).

On the allegations of the family members that Deepak was returning to his village and was carrying a heavy amount, the SP said as per the investigation conducted so far, it could not be substantiated that he was carrying money.

However, the SP also said the DNA examination to establish that it was the body of Deepak was yet to be conducted.

Deepak, a resident of Gagsina village, who was posted in the Karnal PWD, went to Panchkula for some work on October 31 but did not return. His car was recovered near the canal on November 1.

His body was recovered on November 4 and on the complaint of the family members, the police had added Sections 302, 120B, and 365 of the IPC in the FIR registered earlier, the SP said.

