Yamunanagar-Jagadhri MC JE gets 4-year rigorous imprisonment in bribery case

Yamunanagar, September 20
Amarinder Sharma, Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ), district court, Jagadhri, today sentenced a Junior Engineer (JE) of the MC, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ), to four-year rigorous imprisonment (RI) in a corruption case.
The ASJ also imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 him and ordered that in case of default in the payment of fine, the convict will further undergo imprisonment for six months.
Acting on the complaint of MCYJ contractor Phool Singh, a team of the Vigilance Bureau had caught the JE taking Rs 10,000 bribe on September 25, 2018.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India reacts sharply to Khalistan referendum, presses Canada for action
Govt has described so-called Khalistan referendum as a ‘farc...
Will prefer to die in free democracy of India rather than among 'artificial' Chinese officials: Dalai Lama
Tibetan spiritual leader made these remarks during a two-day...
Punjab special Assembly row: AAP govt goes on offensive; Bhagwant Mann to call session again on September 27
MLAs march to Governor’s house in protest as governor had re...
Mega crackdown on PFI, 106 functionaries arrested in NIA's raids in 15 states over terror funding charges
PFI calls for a dawn-to-dusk 'hartal' in Kerala on Friday, t...
MEA warns employment seekers against lucrative IT job offers in Thailand
As many as 32 Indians trapped in Myanmar’s Myawaddy area aft...