Yamunanagar-Jagadhri MC JE gets 4-year rigorous imprisonment in bribery case

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, September 20

Amarinder Sharma, Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ), district court, Jagadhri, today sentenced a Junior Engineer (JE) of the MC, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ), to four-year rigorous imprisonment (RI) in a corruption case.

The ASJ also imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 him and ordered that in case of default in the payment of fine, the convict will further undergo imprisonment for six months.

Acting on the complaint of MCYJ contractor Phool Singh, a team of the Vigilance Bureau had caught the JE taking Rs 10,000 bribe on September 25, 2018.

