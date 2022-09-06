JEs, SDEs not taking calls of seniors to face action

Tribune News Service

Hisar, September 5

Power Minister Ranjit Singh said here today that the junior engineers (JEs) and sub-divisional engineers (SDEs) who did not pick up the telephones of the higher officials of the corporation would be suspended and chargesheeted.

Talking to media during the Bijli Panchayat organised at the local Public Works Department rest house here, the minister said the JEs and SDOs had a crucial role in the functioning of the department and they could not ignore the complaints and directions of the officials. “This tendency to overlook the instructions must end,” he stated.

The Power Minister said 29,704 agricultural tubewell consumers had applied for tubewell connections, out of whom, 20,118 had been given electricity connections by Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam. “The process of providing tubewell connections to the remaining consumers is in progress,” he said.

The minister said all officials and contractors had been instructed to make available 9,586 pending tubewell connections to the farmers at the earliest. He issued necessary direction to the officials of the departments concerned to solve the problems related to electricity and other departments taken up by the consumers of Nyaoli Khurd, Kallar Bhaini, Sarhera, Kharkada, Mangli, Siswal and Barwala villages in the Bijli Panchayat.

Taking a serious note of the incidents of theft at various places, he directed Superintendent of Police Lokender Singh to take necessary action in this regard.

Earlier, he held a review meeting with officials of 11 circles of the DHBVN.

Nod for tubewells

Power Minister Ranjit Singh said all officials and contractors had been instructed to make available 9,586 pending tubewell connections to the farmers at the earliest

#Hisar