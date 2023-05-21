Jeweller’s shop robbed at gunpoint in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, May 20

A robber struck at a jeweller’s shop in Sadar Bazar in broad daylight here today and decamped with jewellery worth Rs 8 lakh and Rs 1.25 lakh cash. The robber, who came on a white Scooty, had a black bag on his shoulder. The CCTV camera footage showed him escaping on the Scooty after the robbery.

Filled Rs 1.25 lakh cash, jewellery in bag I denied that I had gold jewellery. But when the robber threatened to shoot me, I filled Rs 1.25 lakh cash, a gold chain and other ornaments in his bag. Before leaving the shop the robber snatched customer’s cell phone. Rekha Gupta, shop owner’s wife

The incident took place at Gupta Jewellers located in Krishna Mandir Wali Gali of Sadar Bazar at around 1.30 pm. At that time, the shop owner and his son had gone out for some work. The owner’s wife, Rekha, was attending to a customer.

In the meantime, the accused entered the shop. He was sporting a black T-shirt, a helmet and had tied a white handkerchief on his face. As soon as he stepped inside the shop, he pulled out a pistol and threw his bag towards the customer. He then asked him to fill jewellery and cash in the bag.

When the customer asked what he was saying, the robber pointed the pistol on his temple and threatened to shoot him. When the customer said he was not the shopowner, the robber threw the bag towards Rekha, who was sitting on the other side of the counter. The robber threatened her and asked her to do as told.

After the robbery, Rekha informed her son and husband, who informed the police. A police team led by Varun Dahiya, ACP (Crime), reached the spot and scanned the CCTV footage in which the robber was seen escaping on the Scooty.

Rekha told the police, “I denied that I had gold jewellery. But when the robber threatened to shoot me, I filled Rs 1.25 lakh cash, a gold chain and other ornaments in his bag. After this, I locked the electronic gate of the shop. When he tried to run away, the gate did not open. In anger, he pointed the pistol at me and asked me to open the gate otherwise he would kill me. Fearing for my life, I opened the gate and he fled. Before leaving the shop, he also snatched the customer’s cell phone.”

Dahiya said, “An FIR is being registered. The robber has been captured in the CCTV footage. Our crime teams are trying to identify him. He will be arrested soon.”

The incident has angered members of the Jewellers Association, who are demanding more security arrangements in Sadar Bazar. In the year 2021, the same shop had been robbed. Traders Ramesh Kalra, Satish Kumar, OP Sharma have raised questions over the lack of police patrolling in the area. They said more cops should be deployed in Sadar Bazar.