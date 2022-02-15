Jhajjar: 9 kids among 11 hurt in mishap

Jhajjar, February 14
11 persons, including nine children of a private school, were injured when their school van rammed into a canter near Girawar village here on Monday.
The mishap took place in the morning when the van carrying nine students was on its way to the school.
The injured were rushed to World College of Medical Sciences. Two children, the driver and conductor of the van were referred to PGIMS, Rohtak, following their critical condition.
BJP state president Om Prakash Dhankar also reached the hospital to know about the injured.
