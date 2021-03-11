Jhajjar admn to recycle unused school furniture

Tribune News Service

Jhajjar, May 2

The district administration has come up with a programme to make use of the furniture lying unused at government schools by roping in students pursuing courses of carpentry and welding from local industrial training institutes (ITI).

Institutions to get new items Under the programme, needy schools will get new furniture. The programme will be run in all 526 government schools in the district. Of them, 177 schools have been chosen for the first phase. — Capt Shakti Singh, Jhajjar DC

Under the first phase of the programme, as many as 177 government schools (135 senior secondary and 42 high schools) have been identified where furniture, including desks, chairs and other items, are lying unused.

The items which cannot be reused will be disposed. Sources stated that furniture being used in majority of government schools was broken.

“On the execution of the programme, such rooms will be vacated and the needy schools will get new furniture. Moreover, it will also provide resources to ITI students for practical work. The programme will be run in all 526 government schools in the district. Of them, 177 schools have been chosen for the first phase,” said Capt Shakti Singh, Deputy Commissioner (DC), Jhajjar.

He said an integrated arrangement had been made for the repair and disposal of broken furniture.

A meeting with principals of all ITIs had been held regarding the programme.

Four ITIs have the trade of welding, where the work of repairing old furniture would be carried out. Guidelines in this respect had been issued to the heads of all higher and senior secondary schools in the district, he added.

BP Rana, District Education Officer (DEO), said under the plan, old iron furniture and other items of Government Sanskriti Model School had been auctioned for Rs 2.5 lakh as it could not be modified or reutilised.

Daya Kishan, principal of a government school in the district, said furniture was lying idle for a long time.