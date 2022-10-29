Jhajjar-Badli road in bad shape, needs repair

THE condition of the Jhajjar-Badli road has been in bad shape for a long time. The road is abounded with deep potholes, which has become a cause of accidents and damage to the vehicles. The situation gets even worse during the night when commuters fail to notice the potholes. This road is used by a considerable number of people every day, but the authorities have failed to address the problem. —Amit, Jhajjar

Accumulation of dirty water irks villagers

RESIDENTS are facing inconvenience due to accumulation of dirty water on the kutcha road in Lalpur-Chhuriawas village in the Rewari district. Students of Chhuriawas are the worst-affected by the situation. The issue has been raised several times but the local authorities do not pay any heed to it. It's time a proper drainage system along with a concrete road is constructed here. —Prakash, Rewari

Contaminated water supply in locality

THE supply of contaminated water has been harassing residents of Chanduwara locality in Narnaul for the past several days, posing a serious threat of spread of water-borne diseases. The water appears to be blackish and not fit for drinking or even washing clothes. The authorities are the least concerned about the issue. —Ganesh, Narnaul

What our readers say

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: haryanacity@tribunemail.com

#jhajjar