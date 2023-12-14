Jhajjar MLA to raise water scarcity issue in Assembly

Jhajjar, December 13
Congress MLA from Jhajjar Geeta Bhukkal said she would raise the issues of poor condition of ponds and scarcity of potable water in various villages of the district in the Vidhan Sabha session.
“I have sought a reply from Rural Development and Panchayat Minister about cleanliness, repair and renovation work on various ponds located in Tala, Jondhi, Goriya, Mundahera, Bhurawas, Kheri Khummar, Kablana, Akehri Madanpur and Chhuchhakwas villages,” the MLA said.
She said residents of Birhor, Nauganva, Salhawas, Birdhana, Mohanbadi, Jhamri, Kaliwas and Birad villages have been facing the issue of scarcity of clean water.
