Jhajjar records 66.6% polling

Tribune News Service

Jhajjar, October 30

Elections for 18 members of the zila parishad and 135 members of the panchayat samiti passed off peacefully with 66.6 per cent voters exercising their franchise at over 750 booths in the district. Except minor skirmishes, no untoward incident reported during the polling.

Residents of Navada village having 814 voters boycotted the elections stating that no one from their village had been able to win the elections for the past several elections following its lesser number of votes than adjoining Mundahera village where the number of voters is 3,525. “Every time, candidates from Mundahera wins the polls as they get a good number of votes from their village hence we boycotted the polls and demanded the state authorities to include our village in other than the Mundahera panchayat samiti so that candidates from our villagers can also win the elections,” said a villager.

Deputy Commissioner Shakti Singh said only one vote had been polled in Navada village. “A row between two villages is the reason behind boycotting the polling,” he added.

As per official information, 3,86,685 among 5,80,513 voters in the district participated in the polling. Bahadurgarh block recorded 67.8 per cent polling, Badli 67.2 per cent, Beri 64.4 per cent, Jhajjar 66.6 per cent, Machhrauli 67.7 per cent, Matanhel 67.3 per cent and Salhawas 64.5 per cent.