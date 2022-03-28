Jhajjar: 'Run over by tractor in jail', undertrial dies

Tribune News Service

Jhajjar, March 27

An undertrial prisoner died at the district jail in Dulina village here today. The deceased, Krishan of Birohar village, was lodged in the jail in connection with a murder case.

The jail administration has claimed it to be an accidental death but the kin suspect it to be murder. They have demanded action against the officials who were on duty at the time of the incident.

“As per the jail administration, Krishan died after being run over by a tractor-trailer which brought construction material to the premises. The tractor was started by Krishan himself,” said DSP Rahul Dev, adding that the CCTV footage of the jail would be analysed to find out the veracity. He said a judicial probe was underway and the autopsy was conducted by a board of doctors.

“I got a phone call from the jail at 11.58 am and the caller told me that my brother had died in an accident. I rushed to the Civil Hospital in Jhajjar where the body was kept. It is murder. Hence, we want legal action against officials on duty,” said Pawan, brother of Krishan, adding that his brother had been lodged in the jail for the past three months. —