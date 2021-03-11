Jhajjar school building ‘unsafe’, students study under trees

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Jhajjar, May 4

Students of Government Senior Secondary School (GSSS) at Maraut village here are studying in the open in this scorching heat as the school building of the school was declared “condemned” around three years ago. But the process to construct a new building has not yet been initiated.

Students attend a class in the open at GSSS, Maraut.

Moreover, the library and computer lab are also being run in an “unsafe” building where students are not allowed to sit.

“While the students’ strength is 111, only three rooms are available to conduct classes IX to XII in a building. Three classes are held in the rooms and the fourth one has to be conducted in the open under a tree daily. Students sit on the ground without any mat. The situation worsens in the rains as two classes have to be conducted in a room,” said a teacher on the condition of anonymity.

One of the students sitting on the ground in a class being held in the open on Wednesday said the prevailing situation was not suitable for study. Hence, a new building was required on priority.

Sources said former Education Minister and Jhajjar MLA Geeta Bhukkal recently paid a visit on getting information about the sorry state of affairs in the school. She also raised the issue in the Vidhan Sabha and Education Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar in reply informed that the estimates were being prepared. Tenders to construct the building would be floated soon. But nothing had so far been done in this respect, the sources claimed.

“The government should initiate construction work of the new building without delay so that students can study safely,” Bhukkal told The Tribune.

Mamta, head, GSSS, Maraut, claimed three classes were conducted in the rooms and the fourth one was held in the verandah. “The budget for the construction of new building has been sanctioned. The tender is likely to be floated soon,” she added.

On being asked about the library being run in an “unsafe” building, she said students were not allowed to sit in the library. “It is only being used to issue books to students,” she added.

Brahm Prakash Rana, District Education Officer, could not be contacted despite repeated attempts.