Jhajjar villagers too up in arms

Jhajjar, August 23
Residents of Rohad village today locked the main gate of Government Girls High School in the village to lodge their protest against rationalisation of schoolteachers. They also staged a dharna outside the school and did not let teachers enter the premises.
The protesters said the school was already facing shortage of teachers, but now the rationalisation policy had ended the possibility of getting more teachers for the school, leading to resentment among students and parents.
They said the government should provide adequate number of teachers in schools so that students could study without any inconvenience.
