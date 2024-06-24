Jhajjar’s Matu Ram Park to get facelift

Ravinder Saini
Jhajjar, June 23
Matu Ram Park, located on the Talao Road in Jhajjar city, would soon get a facelift as the Jhajjar Municipal Council authorities have floated a tender for various development works worth Rs 99.97 crore in the park.
Named after former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda’s grandfather and freedom fighter Chaudhary Matu Ram, the park has been in a state of neglect for the several months now. Not only daily visitors, but also local MLA Geeta Bhukkal had raised the concern regarding the matter in the Vidhan Sabha, which paved way for the facelift of the park.
Sources said the authorities would not only establish an open gym, replace broken swings, but also construct a boundary wall. Earth-filling of the park would be done to fill in areas of low elevation. Moreover, a variety of plants would also be sown in the park to ensure greenery as a large number of persons from nearby areas visit the park in the mornings and evenings.
The park was developed in 2014 and residents from Model Town, Arya Nagar, Subhash Nagar, Medical Colony, Dhandhu Nagar Colony, Rishi Colony visit it regularly.
“Routine visitors are forced to bring water bottles with them due to the non-availability of drinking water arrangements in the park. Similarly, there are no public toilets as well,” says Om Prakash, a local resident.
Locals lament that there is no security in the park, hence it has become a den of drug addicts who can be seen consuming alcohol and drugs,creating an unsafe environment for women and children.
No action has been taken despite the issue being brought to the knowledge of the authorities. Several swings and sheds also remain broken.
Manjit Dahiya, Executive Engineer, Jhajjar Municipal Council, said the tender for revamping the park would be allotted next month. Thereafter, the development work would be initiated and it is likely to be completed within the next three months, he added.
