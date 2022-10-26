Jagdish Singh Jhinda urges Akal Takht to direct SGPC to recognise HSGMC

Kurukshetra, October 25

Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) leader Jagdish Singh Jhinda has said that the Akal Takht should direct the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) to recognise Haryana’s separate gurdwara management panel and hand over to it the charge of shrines in the state.

Baljit Singh Daduwal

The former HSGMC chief was interacting with mediapersons at Gurdwara Chhevin Patshahi in Kurukshetra recently where an event was organised to honour the community members who played a crucial role in the formation of the Haryana’s separate committee. Jhinda said, “The SGPC is the parliament of Sikhs and it should recognise the HSGMC. The Akal Takht should direct the SGPC to hand over the charge of the gurdwaras in Haryana to the HSGMC and recognise the Haryana body.” Accusing the outgoing president, Baljit Singh Daduwal, and member Swaran Singh Ratia of misguiding the Sikhs of Haryana, Jhinda said, “We also request the state government not to include Baljit Singh Daduwal and Swaran Singh Ratia in the new committee. They are misguiding the Sikhs of Haryana. If their names are included, it will send a wrong message to Sikhs and may cause resentment.”“The Akal Takht should summon Baljit Singh Daduwal and seek an explanation for the charges, he has been facing. We will request the Sikh sangat not to organise any programme of Daduwal till he gets a clean chit from the Akal Takht,” he added.

“These proposals will be sent to the government and the Akal Takht. In the March-end or the first week of April, a Sikh convention will be organised to chalk out a strategy to unite Sikhs of Haryana,” the HSGMC leader said. Daduwal said the allegations levelled by Jhinda were baseless and that he was not an adviser to the state government. — TNS

Summon Daduwal The Akal Takht should summon Baljit Singh Daduwal and seek an explanation for the charges, including the misappropriation of funds, he has been facing. Jagdish Singh Jhinda, HSGMC leader

#Akal Takht #Baljit Singh Daduwal #Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee HSGMC #Jagdish Singh Jhinda #Kurukshetra #SGPC #Sikhs