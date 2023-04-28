Jind family back from violence-torn Sudan

Tribune News Service

Hisar, April 27

Stuck in violence-torn Sudan, a three-member family from Jind town safely reached their home today.

Aman Gupta, 31, his wife Dixita Gupta and their two-year-old daughter had been living in the Sudanese capital Khartoum for the past five years. Aman was working in a private company in the Sudanese capital.

Sharing their experience, Aman said the situation was so tense in that country that even a balloon burst in the hands of his daughter gave them jitters. “It looks like there is another bomb blast. We were so terrorised by the situation that we could not sleep well for days together,” he said at his home.

“The civil war-like situation has resulted in all-round violence and three jails have been broken in the coutry and all prisoners have fled from there,” he said, adding that under the given scenario, it was very difficult for the family to stay in Sudan.

Aman said they almost ran out of basic necessities, including groceries and water, and power supply had been cut off for the past five days in the apartments. His daughter was taken ill for some days, but there were no medical facilities available to them in the town due to the violent incidents.

He said though it was a tough time when they started their journey back, they came across some persons who were very helpful while they were travelling out of Sudan and helped them reach Saudi Arabia. We were helped by the Indian Forces, which facilitated our return.