Jind has shown which way wind is blowing: Hooda

Jind/Kaithal, June 22

Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda today claimed that the BJP government had been trying to make amends in its policies, which was an admission of its anti-people policies during its tenure.

Addressing a workers’ meeting here, Hooda said the BJP government knew it would have to make an exit in the Assembly poll. “Thus, it is making false promises and announcements,” he said.

Elated over the support of all Assembly constituencies of the district, which ensured Congress victory in three Lok Sabha seats, Hooda said he was certain that people of Jind would make Congress win in all five Assembly seats.

The Assembly segments of the district are trifurcated in the Lok Sabha constituencies of Sonepat, Hisar and Sirsa. While Jind, Julana and Safidon are part of the Sonepat Lok Sabha constituency, Uchana Kalan segment is part of the Hisar Lok Sabha seat. Narwana is in the Sirsa Lok Sabha segment.

“Jind had created political waves in the past as well. This time, it has shown which way the wind is blowing,” he said.

Congress promises include Rs 6,000 old-age pension, 300 units of free electricity to provide relief from inflation and gas cylinders for Rs 500 on the formation of the Congress government. He alleged that the BJP had pushed youth of Haryana into the quagmire of unemployment and recruitment scams, but the Congress would make clean recruitment on the basis of merit.

Poor, SC and OBC families would be given free plots of 100-100 yards and two-room houses on it. “The limit of creamy layer will be increased from Rs 8-10 lakh to give full benefit of reservation to the backward class,” he added.

Meanwhile, addressing workers in Kaithal, Hooda said they should reach out to people and apprise them of the work done by the previous Congress government.

Accompanied by party state president Udai Bhan, MP Jai Parkash, and others, he said it was essential to build on the momentum of the Lok Sabha campaign. “It is important to reach out to all communities to expose the failure of the ruling parties and to highlight the promises of the Congress,” he said.

Udai Bhan urged the workers to expose the BJP on various fronts.

