Jind horror: Child rights panel sought report from DC on Nov 14

Deepender Deswal

Jind, November 20

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) had, on November 14, sought a detailed report from the district administration regarding the sexual harassment of about 50 girl students by the principal of Government Senior Secondary School in a town of the district.

As per information, the commission had asked the Deputy Commissioner, M Imran Raza, to submit the report within five days about the action taken by the administration and the police.

Preeti Bharadwaj Dalal, an NCPCR member, said the DC had informed them about the principal’s arrest. “The counselling of victims is being undertaken by the district body of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) and other agencies. We will examine the report and keep a track of the follow-up action. In case there is a need for intervention, we will act accordingly,” she stated.

The Haryana State for Protection of Child Rights, too, had sought a report about the incident. The sources said the CWC had also roped in an expert for the counselling of family members. “We feel the need for the counselling of parents and guardians. During preliminary inquiry, about 60 students had recorded their statements against the principal, however, the victims have been turning hostile. We realise that the parents don’t want their daughters to get drawn into a legal battle, which will begin in the court with the filing of a challan by the police. It is important to get the parents on board,” said an official.

Another official said though the parents wanted stringent punishment to the perpetrator, they were overwhelmed by a sense of family “honour”. “This has driven many parents and victims to backtrack from their statements. Of about 60 victims, five had recorded their statements before a Magistrate under Section 164, CrPC. A fair inquiry will not be possible until the victims and families cooperate with the investigating agencies,” he said.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha and Janwadi Mahila Samiti activists, who had interacted with victims, had stated that three girls of the school had died, and at least one of them had died by suicide under mysterious circumstances, in recent months. An SIT of the Hisar police range, headed by Sirsa ASP Deepti Garg, has begun a probe into the matter.

