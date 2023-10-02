Jind rally may decide Birender's next move

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, October 1

In a dilemma ahead of the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, BJP leader and former Union minister Birender Singh will hold a rally in Jind tomorrow to chalk out the next course of action. His family is locked in a political tussle with Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala over the Uchana Kalan Assembly segment and the Hisar Lok Sabha seat.

Sources said Birender was under pressure from his supporters to clear the cloud surrounding his claim to the Uchana Kalan segment and Hisar seat. Udayveer Punia, organiser of the rally, said it was a non-political event. His supporters would discuss the issues of corruption and employment. “Obviously, politics and strategy will also be discussed. He might take a vital decision keeping in view their sentiments,” he stated.

Birender is one of the vocal leaders in the BJP who wants to snap ties with Dushyant’s JJP. Birender, his son Brijendra Singh — BJP MP from Hisar — and wife Prem Lata have been urging the party to contest the polls on its own.

Uchana Kalan in Jind district is the home turf of Birender, who represented it five times. It is currently represented by Dushyant who defeated Prem Lata in 2019. Dushyant has stated that he would re-contest from there.

Hisar seat is represented by Brijendra. Here, too, there are many claimants, including former Hisar MP Kuldeep Bishnoi and Dushyant.

#BJP #Hisar #Lok Sabha