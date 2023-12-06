Jind sexual abuse: SIT ends probe, police to file challan by next week

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, December 5

The special investigation team (SIT) has completed investigation into the allegations of sexual harassment of girl students by the principal of a government school in Jind district, said police sources.

The report would be submitted to Additional Director General of Police (Hisar range) Shrikant Jadhav.

The SIT had recorded the statements of 142 girls, who had given statements to the district administration’s three-member committee about a month ago.

The police had also recorded the statement of activist Sikkim Nain, who had made certain allegations, and also made her statement a part of the investigation report, the sources said.

The Jind police would submit the challan against the accused principal in the court by next week. “Since the special investigation team report is ready, we will soon prepare the challan and submit it in the court for further action,” said an official.

The police said they had enough evidence and statements to prepare a strong challan in the case.

The incident came to light when some girls wrote to the National Commission for Women in September. Later, the State Commission for Women directed the Jind administration to take action.

Subsequently, the administration conducted a preliminary investigation, in which 142 girls complained of harassment, or being a witnesses to harassment allegedly by the accused. Six victims had given statements to a Magistrate under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

On November 16, the ADGP (Hisar) had formed a six-member SIT.

