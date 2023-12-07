Jind sexual abuse: Women activists meet SP, demand 'fair' inquiry

Tribune News Service

Panipat, December 6

Members of the Janwadi Mahila Samiti today met the SP in connection with the Jind school sexual abuse case and submitted a memorandum.

The delegation led by state president Savita and district president Nootan Prakash said Jind case had raised serious questions pertaining to the implementation of the provisions of the POCSO Act and anti-sexual violence committees in educational institutions. The government, which had spent crores on advertisements for “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao” campaign, had not even provided complaint boxes in educational institutions, they said.

Members’ posers Why teachers aware of the crime have not been questioned under the POCSO Act?

Why have staff members not been transferred from the school yet?

They alleged that anti-sexual exploitation committees in educational institutions were either not formed, or were not functioning properly. Girl students have no information about them, nor are the names of members mentioned on the display board, they said.

In the Jind case, many teachers were aware of the crime, but they were not brought under the ambit of investigation under the POCSO Act, the samiti members claimed. Even teacher Babita was not arrested yet, they said, adding that the government claimed that the entire staff would be transferred from the school, but they were still there.

They demanded a proper investigation into the case. They alleged that the State Women’s Commission had sent a mail to the District Education Officer (DEO), Jind, to take action on the complaint letter of the girl students, but no action was taken by the then DEO. Some incidents coming to light from where the accused principal was posted earlier should also be investigated, they said. Three girls studying in the school had died during this period. Their deaths should also be investigated, they added.

