Jind village to be lit with solar energy

Tribune News Service

Jind, February 4

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Friday said every household in Gurukul Khera village of Uchana Assembly constituency in Jind district would be provided solar energy of 2-KW capacity on pilot project basis.

The Deputy CM said on the success of this pilot project, a plan would be drawn to replicate the scheme in all villages of the state.

The Renewable Energy Department has approved Rs 1.25 crore for the project.

Addressing a gathering at Karsindhu village of Uchana Kalan segment, Dushyant said there would be no shortage of money for the development of the Uchana segment, adding that the ponds of villages with a population of more than 2,000 would be renovated.

The Deputy Chief Minister also assured that the stadium located at Karsindhu village would be equipped with all modern facilities. He also announced the construction of Chaudhary Devi Lal Park and said a girls' high school would be developed as a model school on the fulfilment of the conditions.

Dushyant Chautala said farmers would not face any problem in the procurement of wheat during the upcoming rabi marketing season in the state.

"Like the last season, the purchase of paddy and cotton crops was done on time fixed by the government and farmers also received the payment for their crops directly into their accounts within 72 hours of the sale of the crop," he said.