Jindal Global Law School ranks 70th globally, No 1 in India

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, April 6

Jindal Global Law School (JGLS) of OP Jindal Global University (JGU) has retained the No 1 position in India while its global ranking this year improved to 70th, a jump of six places from 2021, according to the QS World University Rankings by Subject (Law) 2022 released on Wednesday.

The 2022 QS World University Rankings by Subject ranked a total of 340 law schools after evaluating 1,118 institutions.

JGLS scored 77.9 in academic reputation, 79.3 in employer reputation, 60.3 in citations, and 45.4 in h-index, leading to a total score of 72.6 which helped the institution to secure the 70th position globally.

Before making it to the global top 70 in 2022, JGLS was ranked 76th in 2021, and in the 101-150 bracket in 2020. Its domestic ranking as the No 1 law school in India has, however, remained unchanged for the past three years.

Reacting to the achievement, Naveen Jindal, Founding Chancellor, OP Jindal Global University, said, “It’s the commitment to the greater good that continuously inspires JGLS to scale new heights in academic excellence, legal training and research. To see the name of an Indian university among the 70 best law schools in the world is a matter of immense pride for all of us.”