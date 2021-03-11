Jindal Global University ranked No 1 by 2023 QS rankings

Tribune News Service

New York/Sonepat, June 9

OP Jindal Global University (JGU) was ranked India’s No 1 private university for the third year in a row, according to the QS World University Rankings, 2023, released on Thursday in New York, US.

London-based Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) analysed a total of 2,462 institutes and ranked 1,422 of them in the world, including 41 institutes from India.

JGU was ranked in the 651-700 band this year, making it the only Indian private university to have found a place among the world’s top 700 universities.

JGU focuses solely on social sciences, arts and humanities. It is the only Indian non-STEM and non-Medicine university to have found a place in the QS rankings.

OP Jindal Global University Founding Chancellor and benefactor Naveen Jindal said, “It is a remarkable day for Indian higher education as the QS World University Rankings 2023 have shown that the numbers of Indian institutes which have found a place in the global rankings have grown.”

For the QS rankings, universities are evaluated on the basis of academic reputation, employer reputation, faculty-student ratio, citations per faculty, international faculty ratio and international students ratio.

In faculty-student ratio, JGU is the second highest-ranked Indian university. In international faculty ratio, JGU is the third highest-ranked Indian university. In employer reputation, JGU scored higher than 31 of the 41 institutes ranked from India.