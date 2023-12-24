Jindal varsity prof booked in Bumble app case

Tribune News Service

Bhartesh Singh Thakur

Chandigarh, December 23

The Haryana Police have booked Sonepat-based OP Jindal Global University’s teacher, Prof Sameena Dalwai, in the Bumble app case.

An FIR was registered against her at the Rai Police Station, Sonepat, under Section 509 of the IPC on the complaint of Renu Bhatia, Chairperson, Haryana State Commission for Women (HSCW).

In a letter to the Commissioner of Police, Sonepat, she accused Prof Dalwai of outraging the modesty of several female students when she allegedly opened the dating app during class and violated students’ privacy and dignity. “The distressing video circulating online on X vividly illustrates the professor’s objectification of the affected students, amplifying the gravity of the situation. This reprehensible act not only breached the boundaries of professionalism but also demeaned the dignity of those involved,” added Renu Bhatia.

The HSCW Chairperson had visited the campus on November 7, claiming that students had confirmed the incident. “Prof Sameena Dalwai flagrantly violated the sanctity of privacy by unlawfully accessing and exploiting the fake Bumble profile ID. The egregious act only constitutes a blatant breach of privacy, but also stands as a grave offence under the provisions of applicable laws,” she complained.

The complaint mentioned that Prof Dalwai had confessed in her reply to the VC that she was involved in the creation of accounts.

“Shockingly, the video testimonies provided by students to the HSCW Chairperson further corroborate her admission, revealing that several fake accounts, including one impersonating Rahul Gandhi, were orchestrated by the professor. This revelation unveils a disturbing pattern of coercion, as students were allegedly forced into impersonating others on dating apps. Such actions not only breach ethical boundaries but also raise serious concerns about the potential violation of laws against criminal impersonation,” Renu Bhatia said in her complaint.

The police took legal opinion and registered an FIR under Section 509, IPC.

Prof Dalwai refused to comment when contacted.

The SHO of Rai Police Station, SI Mahinder Singh, said, “The matter is under investigation. Prof Dalwai is yet to join probe.”

In response to a show-cause notice by the university on November 8, the professor had submitted that the module ‘Gender, Sexuality, and Desire’ dealt with the intricate interplay of caste, class, and various other social identities in “shaping and influencing our experiences of desire”, and “to gain a deeper understanding of these concepts”, they had collectively created a Bumble account. Following this, the university had issued her a warning on November 13.

