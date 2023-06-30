Jio launches 5G services at Brahma Sarovar in Kurukshetra

Chandigarh/Kurukshetra, June 30

Reliance Jio has launched its True 5G services at Brahma Sarovar in Kurukshetra.

Now, pilgrims visiting Brahma Sarovar can help their relatives and friends living in far-off places do life-like “darshan” using Jio’s high-speed 5G services, a spokesperson of the company said.

Brahma Sarovar, which is associated with Lord Brahma the creator of the Universe, is an important place of pilgrimage. Brahma Sarovar surrounds the famous Sarveshwar Mahadev Temple. The annual Gita Jayanti celebrations are also held on the banks of Brahma Sarovar.

“Apart from 4G network, Jio is rapidly rolling out its True 5G services in Haryana to bring about immense benefits emanating from 5G-powered technologies to the people ,” the spokesperson said.