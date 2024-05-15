JJP activates its students’ wing

Deepender Deswal
Hisar, May 14
Facing protests at various places in the Hisar Lok Sabha constituency, the JJP has called activists of its student’s wing — the Indian National Students Organisation (INSO) — to Hisar.
Party leader Digvijay Chautala held a meeting of INSO activists, who arrived here today, and assigned poll duties to them. Party sources said about 20-25 students’ wing activists had arrived on the call of the party leadership. They would be deployed across the constituency. More activists would arrive over the next couple of days.
An activist said they had been told to carry out personal contact campaigns across the state, including Hisar, in favour of JJP candidates. “Some activists may be given specific duties by the party leadership,” he said.
Earlier, a message had gone viral on social media, in which a senior party leader urged the activists to reach Hisar for a meeting today. They were told to camp there for 10 days.
National president of INSO Pradeep Deswal, when contacted, said the activists had been asked to prevail upon their close links and relatives to vote in favour of the JJP.
Notably, JJP candidate in Hisar Naina Chautala, mother of former Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, has faced protests during her campaign in the segment.
A group of youths reportedly assaulted her convoy at Roj Khera village and the windowpane of a vehicle was smashed. Some women workers were also assaulted. A case has been registered.
Dushyant, his father Ajay Chautala and brother Digvijay had also faced protests during their visits to some villages in the district.
Farmers in the region are reportedly upset with the JJP for its stand on their agitation. They have been asking the leaders why they were silent when the state government was unleashing “atrocities” on the farmers.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
AAP to be made co-accused in excise policy scam, ED tells Delhi High Court
Verdict reserved on Sisodia’s bail pleas in money laundering...