JJP, BJP win Kaithal zila parishad poll

Kaithal, January 13

The JJP candidate, Deepak Malik, aka Deep Malik, won the election for the post of Zila Parishad (ZP) chairperson on Friday, while the BJP candidate, Karambir Kaul, won the election for the post of vice-chairperson.

The election process was conducted under the supervision of the ADC, Dr Balpreet Singh, who chaired the meeting that was held at the ZP office. All 21 members attended the meeting. The elections were to be held on Thursday but the meeting was cancelled at the last moment.

The Deputy Commissioner, Sangeeta Tetarwal, confirmed the results. Out of 21 members 13 cast their votes. Of them, Malik got 11 votes, while independent candidate Dilbagh got only two votes and the remaining members did not cast their votes. The BJP did not contest the chairperson elections, but it contested for the post of vice-chairperson, which it won unopposed.Its candidate Karambir Kaul was elected unopposed.