JJP fields greenhorn in Rohtak

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, April 29

The JJP has fielded Ravinder Sangwan, state president of its youth wing, from the Rohtak parliamentary constituency. He would take on two seasoned politicians — BJP’s Dr Arvind Sharma, a four-time MP, and Congress candidate Deepender Hooda, Rajya Sabha MP and three-time member of the Lok Sabha.

A resident of Kharkara village, Sangwan has been active in organisational politics since 2006 and he has worked at various posts from district to state at youth wing of the JJP. His father Rambhaj Sangwan was a truck driver.

Meanwhile, the JJP today suffered a major setback with its Jhajjar district president Sanjay Kablana announcing to quit the party. He had contested previous Assembly elections in 2019 from Badli (Jhajjar) on the ticket of JJP and got a considerable number of votes.

