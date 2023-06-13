JJP in poll mode, announces rallies in all LS constituencies of Haryana

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 12

Gearing up for the Lok Sabha elections due next year, the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) has announced to hold big rallies in all 10 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state. It has also decided that all senior leaders, ministers and MLAs of the party will expedite the campaign in their respective Lok Sabha constituencies.

The announcement was made by Dr Ajay Singh Chautala, national president of the JJP, here today after holding a detailed discussion with the party MLAs and ministers to chalk out a programme till August 31. Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala and JJP state president Sardar Nishan Singh were also present at the meeting.

After the meeting, minister Devender Babli, MLA Ishwar Singh and senior JJP Leader KC Bangar, while interacting with media, said the party had decided to intensify public outreach in the state in the next three months. It had been decided to organise huge rallies in all 10 Lok Sabha constituencies.

“Five rallies will be held in the first phase. The first will be held in Julana (Jind) of the Sonepat Lok Sabha Constituency on July 2. The request for holding this rally was made by MLA Amarjit Dhanda. The JJP has organised more than 50 programmes in the last two months. Public meetings and other programmes have been conducted in about 20 cities and as many rural circles,” said Babli.

In furtherance of ‘Mission Dushyant 2024’, Ajay Singh Chautala and Cabinet Minister, Devender Babli would visit about 20 circles in the next three months, while minister Anoop Dhanak, Digvijay Chautala and MLAs would hold programmes in about 20 circles in the next three months, said Dr Bangar.

He said Dushyant Chautala had so far held public meetings in 20 towns and cities and in the next three months, 20 to 25 programmes had been planned in other places.