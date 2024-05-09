JJP, Independent MLAs eyeing ticket from other parties in Assembly poll

Pradeep Sharma
Chandigarh, May 8
The support by Independent and JJP MLAs to the Congress and the BJP, respectively, in the Lok Sabha elections is apparently in anticipation of getting ticket in the Assembly elections.
Will have to resign first
- Independent MLAs are not governed by any whip in the Vidhan Sabha, though party MLAs are governed by the whip in the Assembly
- Before joining any party, Independent MLAs will have to resign from the Assembly to avoid action under the anti-defection law
The support by the three Independent MLAs—Sombir Sangwan (Dadri), Randhir Gollan (Pundri) and Dharampal Gonder (Nilokheri)—to the Congress in the Lok Sabha poll is seen as a smart move by them to pitch themselves as potential Congress candidates for the Assembly poll scheduled to be held in October. The trio yesterday withdrew support to Nayab Singh Saini government.
Since winning election as an Independent candidate again in the Assembly poll would be a tough task for them, the MLAs are cozying up to the Congress, which seem to be on a strong footing in view of anti-incumbency against the BJP government.
A leader, close to an MLA, who withdrew support to the government, said on condition of anonymity that the legislator planned to join the Congress in the run-up to the Assembly elections. “As a former MLA, he would have a better claim to the Congress ticket than other claimants in the Assembly poll,” he said.
The Independent MLAs are not governed by any whip in the Vidhan Sabha, though the party MLAs are governed by the whip in the Assembly. However, before joining any party, the Independent MLAs will have to resign from the state Assembly to avoid action under the anti-defection law. Resigning from the Vidhan Sabha just before the Assembly elections and joining other parties was being explored by the Independent and JJP MLAs, sources said.
Similarly, three JJP MLAs, who are likely to get show-cause notices, for alleged anti-party activities, are also aiming for ticket from rival parties in the Assembly poll.
Since the JJP is unlikely to re-nominate them, they will look to other parties for ticket. The support by two JJP MLAs—Ram Niwas Surjekhera (Narwana) and Jogi Ram Sihag (Barwala) —to the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections have to be seen in the context of the Assembly elections.
