JJP, INLD part of BJP 'B-team', says Congress

Fatehabad, August 20
The AICC secretary, Vineet Punia, today said the BJP can stoop to any level to be in power. Speaking at a public meeting in Bhuna town here to mark the 79th birth anniversary of the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, Punia accused the JJP and INLD of being opportunists and termed the two parties as ‘B-team’ of the BJP.
He added that the countdown for the BJP government has already begun as people have made up their mind to get Congress back in the saddle.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
10 people trapped in Himachal’s Mandi dam due to rise in water level rescued
They were stuck in a boat at the dam’s reservoir due to a ri...
Sunny Deol's bungalow in Mumbai's Juhu not on auction, bank withdraws notice
The bank had earlier blocked the property of sitting BJP MP ...