JJP, INLD part of BJP 'B-team', says Congress

Tribune News Service

Fatehabad, August 20

The AICC secretary, Vineet Punia, today said the BJP can stoop to any level to be in power. Speaking at a public meeting in Bhuna town here to mark the 79th birth anniversary of the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, Punia accused the JJP and INLD of being opportunists and termed the two parties as ‘B-team’ of the BJP.

He added that the countdown for the BJP government has already begun as people have made up their mind to get Congress back in the saddle.

